After a very long battle with dementia/altzheimer’s, another “vaccinated” soul was taken by COVID-19. Margaret “Peggy” Patrova passed away comfortably at home on August 31, 2021, with her granddaughter, Lindsay Edwards by her side.
Margaret Mulholland was born to Robert and Margaret Mulholland on October 13, 1933, in New York City. She grew up in New York and Rhode Island. Margaret Mulholland married Frank Patrova on April 18, 1953, in Wickford, Rhode Island. They lived the milirary life for 22 years, stationed in Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, and finally retiring in 1966 from Chase Field Naval Air Station, in Beeville, Texas.
In 1966, they moved to Sinton, Texas with their 4 children. Margaret “Peggy” Patrova was a devoted wife and mother of 4, grandmother of 6, and great-grandmother of 1 with 1 on the way. She was a member of the Lady’s Lions Club Auxilliary, Band Boosters, 4-H, helped in the Chamber of Commerce office, and a member of many community committees and activities.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Patrova in 2016, and daughter, Deborah Kennedy in 2017.
Her surviving 3 children are daughter, Karen Byrd (Gary) of Callallen, daughter, Cheryl Rhodes (Billy) of Noble, OK and son, Timothy Patrova of Sinton.
Surviving 6 grandchildren are Trevor Mawer, Lacey Edwards, Lindsay Edwards, Morgan Kennedy, Christopher Patrova and wife Ashley and Kody Kemp.
She is survived by one great-grandson, Ayden Edwards and one unborn great-grandson to be born to Christopher and Ashley Patrova.
She is also survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers; sister, Barbara Kenyon of Connecticut; brother, David Mulholland (Lillian) of Florida; sister, Carole Coutu (Richard) of Florida; and brother Donald Mulholland (Jeannette) of Tennessee and their loving familie