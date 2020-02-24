Margarita Cardenas, 83, of Anaville (formerly of Sinton) died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Mrs. Cardenas was born March 3, 1936, in Odem to Daniel and Maria Cleofas Gonzales. She had been employed as a housekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Andy Cardenas; brothers, Daniel, Leon, Bennie, Jimmy, Rafael and Jose Gonzales; and a sister, Anita Rodriguez.
Survivors include a son, Felipe Cardenas of Kingsville; a daughter, Melissa Cardenas of Corpus Christi; brother, Enrique Gonzales of Taft; sisters, Virginia Casarez, Mary Jasso and Jovita Lopez, all of Sinton, and Ofelia Morales of Victoria; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
