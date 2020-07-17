Sinton – Margarita Olivo Preciado passed away on July 12, 2020. She was 71. Margarita was born on January 8, 1949, in Taft to Margarito and Virginia (Herrera) Olivo. She was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Margarita was a homemaker.
Margarita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death are her parents: Margarito and Virginia Olivo; son: David Preciado; sisters: Rosalinda Herrera, Mary Hernandez and Agapita Santos.
Survivors include her son: Guadalupe Martinez (Juanita) of Beeville; daughters: Margarita Hall of Houston and Rosalinda M. Cano (Noe) of Sinton; grandchildren: Daniel Martinez, Diego Martinez, Jeramia Hall, Anthony Hall, Noe Cano, Jr., Steven Cano and Matthew Cano; great-grandchildren: Preston Hall and Adam Hall; brothers: Israel Herrera (Dominga) of Houston and Jose Herrera, Jr. of El Campo; sisters: Gloria Ybarra (Tony), Delia Cruz (Jimmy) all of Baytown and Juanita Monge (Israel) of Rosenberg; and Josie Altamirano of Sinton.
Visitation was held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A holy rosary was recited that evening at 7:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was private.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.