Margarito Medrano Jr., 79, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Mr. Medrano was born April 28, 1940, in Gonzales to Margarito and Elidia Medina Medrano.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Fred Medrano; and brothers, Guadalupe and Guillermo Medrano.
Survivors include his wife, Madalena Medrano; daughter, Norma (Manuel) Saldivar; sons, Tony (Sylvia) Medrano and Ted (Minerva) Medrano; sisters, Anita Salinas and Florinda Zapata; brothers, Baldemar Medrano, Amador Medrano and Juan Medrano; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment in Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
