Margie Gonzales, 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Joaquin Gonzales of Sinton; her brothers, Steven Garcia of Corpus Christi and Samuel Garcia of Mathis; her sister, Margie Ivy of Alabama and her nephew, Jordan Anthony Snellgrove of Sinton.
A visitation was held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
No other services are planned.
Arrangements and care were under the directions of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
