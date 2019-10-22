Maria Cantu Trevino, 77, of Houston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Trevino was born April 6, 1942, in George West to Santiago and Maria Carranza Cantu.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delfina Cantu and Anita Ruiz; brothers, David Cantu and Daniel Cantu; sisters-in-law, Lucille Cantu and Lucy Cantu; and brothers-in-law, Rodolfo Ruiz and Arturo Alaniz.
Survivors include her husband, Ubenceslado Gutierrez Trevino; daughters, Norma A (Kevin) Love Sr. and Yvonne G. (Wendell) Prudhomme; sisters, Isabel (Raymundo) Gaitan and Clara Alaniz; brother, Santiago (Mary) Cantu Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin, Chassadie, Chelsie and Philip; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with a rosary recited from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by Interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers were Michael Cantu, Rolando Ruiz, Andres Gaitan, Eddie Ruiz, Bryan Gaitan, and Rodney Cantu.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
