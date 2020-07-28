TAFT – Maria Elena Castillo Gamez passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. She was 68.
Maria was born on December 23, 1951, in Taft to Emeterio and Guadalupe (Salazar) Castillo. She was a lifelong resident of Taft. Maria was a homemaker. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Emeterio and Guadalupe Castillo; and brother, Emeterio Castillo Jr.
Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Jaime Gamez of Taft; sons, Jaime C. Gamez Jr. and Timothy Gamez, both of Taft and John Harry Gamez (Mindy) of North Dakota; daughters, Frances C. Gamez of Taft and Vanessa Yvonne Gamez-Ramsey (Alexander) of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Sistina Gamez and Christima Gamez; great-grandchild, Brayden Garcia; brothers, Lupe Castillo (Norma) of Taft, Manuel Castillo (Mary) of Portland and Vicente Castillo (Marie) of Annaville; and sister, Delma Castillo of Taft.
Visitation was held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. A holy Rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, July 31, 2020, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment followed in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
