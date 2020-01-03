Maria Jasso Reyes

Maria “La Bandida” Jasso Reyes, 77, of Sinton, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home with her family at her side.
Mrs. Reyes was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Mathis to Petra Flores Laurel and Aurelio Jasso. She was a homemaker and resident of Sinton more than 35 years and lived previously in Mathis, Robstown, Corpus Christi and Olton.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Mauricio Siaz and Pablo Canteras III.
Survivors include her husband, Jesus Riojas of Sinton; four sons, Sammy Velasquez, Jose Velasquez and Tony Velasquez, all of Corpus Christi and Benito Sias; five daughters, Sylvia Torres, Rosalinda Siaz and Elena Velasquez, all of Corpus Christi, Johann Lara of Sinton and Anita Rodriguez of Mexico; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gaudencio Laurel Jr. of Robstown and Rafael Laurel of Edroy; and three sisters, Armandina Olguin of Zapata, Amelia Rodriguez and Minta Morales, both of Corpus Christi.
All services will be private.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
