My sister, Maria Louisa Diaz Coronado, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, at the age of 73 in Ennis, Texas. Maria was born in Sinton, Texas on October 22, 1948, to Eliseo and Amelia Coronado.
At an early age, Maria proved to be a strong and independent person and set off on her own to establish herself in the restaurant industry. Maria understood what it meant to live a life of service to others. Her strong personality was often complimented by her ability to cook delicious meals. Maria loved her children and worked hard to meet their needs. She loved being around and caring for her grandkids.
Maria is survived by her sister, Alicia Cantu Coronado and her children, David (Emily) Martinez, Socorro (Coy) Martinez, Norma (Eraismo) Garcia, Paula (Mike) Sifuentes, Connie (Raul) Almanza, and Randy Cantu Martinez. She leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Amelia Coronado and brother and sister-in-law, Rosendo and Elizabeth Coronado. She will be deeply missed.