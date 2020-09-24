Maria R. “Chico” Nino passed away September 21, 2020. She was 50.
Chico was born on August 6, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan to Nicolas and Maria (Martinez) Rendon. She was a resident of Taft, Texas for most of her life. Chico was currently employed by the City of Taft and formerly by Portland ISD. She was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Chico was a founding member of the Catholic Daughters of America in Taft. Chico was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her father, Nicolas Rendon; brother, Jesse Rendon; grandfather, Pablo Martinez Sr.; uncle, Pablo Martinez Jr.; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Nino.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Nino of Taft, Texas; son, Dominique Nino (Serena Lopez) of Taft, Texas; daughter, JinaRae A. Nino of Taft, Texas; one granddaughter, Sienna Nino; mother, Mary Rendon Vera (Juan); brother, Nicolas Rendon Jr. of Pontiac, Michigan; sisters, Nora Rendon of Taft, Texas, Alma Rendon Martinez of Flour Bluff, Texas and Felicia Vera Sanchez (Osvaldo) of Stafford, Texas; and father-in-law, Jimmy Nino of Taft, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m to 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. A Holy Rosary will be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at the church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will be private.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
