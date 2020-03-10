Maria Rodriguez Coronado, 88, of Mathis, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
Mrs. Coronado was born in Cotulla to Jose and Francisca (Rodriguez) Coronado. She was the owner of Coronado Flower Shop for more than 45 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a daughter, Janie (Javier) Garcia; grandchildren, Abigail Alaniz, Javier Garcia, Gabriella Garcia and Jose Garcia; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Julia Trevino, Mary Lou Gonzales and Flora Pena; and a brother, Tomas Coronado.
Viewing will be held at noon Wednesday, March 11, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday March 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment at Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers are Gilbert Garces, Richard Gonzales, Rudy Gonzales, David Pena, James Pena and Jessie “Wedo” Villarreal.
Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Trevino
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
