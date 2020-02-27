Maria Silvia “Momo” Davis, 68, of Sinton, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Mrs. Davis was born July 12, 1951, in Kingsville to Juan Francisco Rodriguez Perez and Teresa Martinez. She had been employed as a cook.
Survivors include three sons, Jose Maria Ramos Jr., Augustin Davis and Alvin Joseph Davis, all of Sinton; four daughters, Sylvia Torres, Laura Leonard, Graciela Ramos and Patricia Perez, all of Sinton; brothers, Juan Francisco Rodriguez of Houston and Eusebio Rodriguez of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Virginia Rodriguez of Kingsville and Ester Ramos of Mexico; 23 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
So sorry for your loss.
