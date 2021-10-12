Marilyn Clara Torno, born November 19, 1942, of Sandia, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2021. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Mathis, Texas. Marilyn was married to her husband, Billie Wayne Torno, for 59 years. Marilyn was the manager at the Popeye’s in Portland for many years and retired from the San Patricio County as the director of environmental health.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her mother, Martha Lea Miller; brothers: Johnny Wassermann and Tommy Miller; and her sister, Irene Watson.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Benny) Minor of Sandia, Texas, and Connie (Tim) Beseda of New Braunfels, Texas; her sons, Derald Torno of Sandia, Texas, and Gary (Jana) Torno of Portland, Texas; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also has two sisters-in-law, Alpha Lee Rapach of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Suzy Wassermann of Port Aransas, Texas; and a sister, Kathy Yeager of Mountain View, Hawaii.