Marilyn ‘Marti’ Erica Ramsey passed away at Corpus Christi Medical Center on December 8th, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 73.
Marilyn was born on June 3rd, 1948, at the Parkview Saint Mary Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. Her parents were Ella Burdette Richardson and Walter Hart Ramsey. Marilyn was primarily raised by her grandmother, Maude Vivian Walser whom she loved and cared for deeply. They lived together for many years in Lawndale, CA until Ms. Walser’s death in 1981.
In 1966, Marilyn graduated from Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, CA. She started working for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a high school intern at age 16. She would continue working for the FAA for 41 years, first as a secretary and later as a computer specialist. Marilyn traveled quite a bit training government employees on the new FAA computer programs. Marilyn was a volunteer Program Manager for the AIAA Wright Flyer Centennial Tour and Exposition program. She would tour with engineers and show off an exact replica of the Wright Flyer. Between 2002 and 2003, she and the team traveled for 15 months, across 10 different US cities so 3.6 million people had the opportunity to visit the Wright Flyer. She was very proud of this work and spoke of it often.
In 2006, Marilyn retired and left California for Rockport, Texas to be with her common-law partner, Robert “Bob” E. Evans. The two of them operated a boat storage business for many years. They were also members of a local musical ‘jam session’ group. They looked forward to attending these sessions, and listening to Bob and others get up and sing various songs. After Bob’s passing in 2014, Marilyn moved to Portland, Texas. In the later part of Marilyn’s life, she spent time with her cats and birds, her flowering plants, writing poetry and her love of photography.
A celebration of life will happen sometime January 2022 in Rockport, Texas where all are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn’s life. The date will be announced in local papers. Condolences can be sent to the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, Texas.