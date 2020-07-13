Mario Vigil, age 53, of Mathis, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in San Antonio on October 11, 1966, to Juan & Rafeala (Ramirez) Vigil. He was a construction worker.
He is preceded in death by his mother; brother, Juan Vigil Jr.; maternal grandparents, Gonzalo & Trinidad Ramirez; paternal grandparents, Serapio & Tressa Vigil; and other family members.
Survivors include his father, Juan Vigil Sr. of Mathis; six brothers, Rolando Vigil, Fernando Vigil, of Mathis, Serapio Vigil, Juan Vigil, Jesse Vigil, and Robert Vigil of Houston; five sisters, Sulema Villarreal, Esmeralda Hernandez, Angelica Vigil of Mathis, Diana Olivarez of Sandia, and Illiana Vigil of Houston; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12th, from 2:00p.m. – 6:00p.m. Chapel service was held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, July 13th at 10:00a.m. with Rev. George Cano Jr. officiating. Interment followed at Descanso Eterno #2 Cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Jaime Martinez, Roger Chavarria, Aldo Aguirre, David Olivarez, Adrian Nieto and Nicholas Villarreal.
Treviño Funeral Home
