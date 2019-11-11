Mark Allan Walters, 47, of Sandia, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Mr. Walters was born June 25, 1972, in Corpus Christi to Donald and Kathy Kientz Walters.
Survivors includehis parents; his wife, Susan Walters; stepsons, Jeff James Halbert and Scott Don Halbert Jr. and a brother, Steve Wayne Walters.
Services are pending.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(2) entries
You will be sorely missed
That's not the right middle name..Its (ALAN.) Thanks His Wife..
