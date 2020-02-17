Martin Arellano Jr., 57, of Mathis, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Mr. Arellano was born Jan. 3, 1963, in Beeville to Amarita and Martin Arellano Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his parents; two daughters, Maribel (Brent) Schaefer and Melinda Arellano; a son, Martin Arellano III; brothers, Jessy Arellano and Candelario (Amanda) Arellano; a sister, San Juanita Arellano; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis to be followed by interment in Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rudy Martinez, Robert Martinez, Ellias Martinez, Ramiro Martinez, Rick Cortez and Ricky Cortez.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
