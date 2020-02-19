Martin Gutierrez Jr., 64, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Mr. Gutierrez was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Taft to Martin and Sulema Gutierrez Sr. He was a musician who enjoyed music, dancing and barbecuing.
Survivors include a son, Martin Gutierrez III of Portland; daughters, Amy Gutierrez Brasher and Antoinette M. Gutierrez of Corpus Christi; brothers, Jose Gutierrez of Corpus Christi, Robert Gutierrez of California, Daniel Gutierrez of Ingleside and Santiago Gutierrez of Odem; sisters, Cathy Martinez of Utah and Margaret Salcida of Taft; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
No services are planned.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
