Martin V. Medina Jr., 62, of Mathis, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mr. Medina was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Gonzales to Amelia (Villarreal) and Martin Medina Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ricky and Abel Medina.
Survivors include a son, Martin V. Medina III of Gonzales; sisters, Clarita Medina Zamudio, Norma Valdez, Irmalinda Aleman and Lucy Pena; three grandchildren, Michael Medina, Nickolas Medina and Lealand Medina; and many nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers were Martin Medina III, Rico Medina, Andrew Gonzales, John Valdez, Miguel Terrazas, Mary Ramirez, Johnny Gutierrez and Michael Medina.
Honorary pallbearer was Miguel Terrazas III.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
