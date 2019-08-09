Mary B. Montalvo, 61, of Sinton, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Survivors include her son, David Thomas (Dia) Montalvo; daughter, Miranda (Devin) Cook; brothers, John Jardon and Daniel Rodriguez; sisters, Andrea Montalvo and Rebecca Romero; her father, Juan Rodriguez; and six grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Service to conclude at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
