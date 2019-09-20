Mary Dolores Evans, 84, of San Diego, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Mrs. Evans was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Corpus Christi, to Julian and Adela Wilmot Guardado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Lugo Sr.; daughter, Elva White; and second husband, Joseph Evans.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Lugo; sons, Robert Lugo Jr., Julian (Danette) Lugo Sr., and Abraham (Adelina) Lugo Sr.; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Larry Lee White Jr., Roel Vela Jr., Abraham Lugo Jr., Matthew Lugo, Julian Lugo Jr., Oscar Saenz, Jacob De La Garza and Trevon Windom.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Dobie Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and will be followed by Interment at Sandia Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.