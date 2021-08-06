Mary Edith Boerm Sanders died peacefully August 3, 2021, in Portland, Texas. She was 93 years old. Edith was born on December 11, 1927, in Petronila, Texas. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Taft, Texas, where she grew up and graduated from Taft High School. She loved horses, especially her favorite horse “Black Night.” In her youth she participated in barrel racing.
During World War II, she went to Washington D.C. as a volunteer and worked as a clerk/typist at the Pentagon one year before returning to Taft.
Edith married Romanius (Roe) Sanders, Jr. of the Sodville community (Sinton) on July 25, 1947. Edith was a farm wife and mother for many years. In 1959, Edith began a 31-year career in the Savings & Loan industry. Her first job was at Sinton Savings and Loan as a bookkeeper where she worked by day and studied accounting by correspondence course after work. She also worked for Portland Savings & Loan, Charter Savings & Loan, and Pacific Southwest Savings & Loan. She held the titles of Vice President and Comptroller for each association.
During her retirement she enjoyed working in her yard and playing canasta and hearts with her friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Portland where she served on the Finance committee and the Administrative Council. She was also a member of the Cup & Saucer Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roe Sanders, Jr., her parents Viola Mae Gaugler and Herman Adolph Boerm, and her brothers-in-law, Billy Ray Sanders and Billy Joe Rosson, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Roe Sanders, Sr. (Shari) of Sinton, her grandchildren Stephanie Sanders Wood (Alan) of Victoria, Stacie Sanders Villanueva (Del) of Portland, and Ronnie Roe Sanders, Jr. of Tucson, Arizona. She has four great-grandchildren Matthew Wood (Bailey) of Sinton, Abby Wood Brewster (Brett) of Victoria, Mia Villanueva (Corpus Christi) and Faith Wood (College Station). She was especially proud of her great-great-grandson, Ryker Alan Wood of Sinton. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carole Sanders of Sinton, Texas, and Peggy Rosson, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and her best friend, Ruby Warren, of Yorktown, Texas. She was loved by all her nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will begin Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:45 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A funeral service will follow the same day at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.
Pallbearers will be Jody Rosson, Bryan Sibley, Chris Rosson, Roe Sanders, Matthew Wood, and Brett Brewster. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert “Scooter” Barlow of Odem, Texas.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice and Pavilion Assisted Living for their care during Edie’s last years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Portland, Fallen Horse Rescue (Swinney Switch, Texas), or the charity of your choice.
