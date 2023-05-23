Mary Kathryn “Kay” Ross True of Portland, Texas peacefully passed away in her home, with family by her side on Monday, May 1st. She was born on October 13, 1941 in Kingsville. Her family moved to Corpus Christi, where Kay was raised. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1959. Kay graduated from the Durham Business College, in Corpus Christi and worked in the banking and oilfield industries for years. She and her mother, Marie, also owned The Needle Nook and created many beautiful works of art made of thread and yarn over the years.
She married the love of her life, Wade N. “Pat” True, on October 20, 1960. They were stationed in Honolulu and then moved back to make their home in Portland. They spent 60 years hunting, skeet shooting, fishing, boating, dancing, and traveling together. Kay, never one to shrink back from a challenge, frequently out-hunted or out-fished the men in her party. Kay enjoyed company and always opened her home to friends and family, who wanted to relax at the ranch or head to the beach. She never ran out of cinnamon toast, laughter, fresh linen, or advice.
Kay and Pat loved and doted on their “furry” children, Colette, Dinero, Little Bit, and finally a surprise to many, a cat in the family, Ms. Kitty. They claimed Pamela Anne as their “non-furry” daughter and Megan Elizabeth, Jennifer Paige, and Katelyn Marie as their granddaughters. The girls affectionately named them Gan Gan and Paw Paw and had many years of love and adventures together fishing, shooting, dancing, showing miniature horses, riding horses, boating, driving the tractor, or just hanging out.
Kay was a faithful member of the Methodist Church and was an avid participant in the Coastal Bend Emmaus Community. She enjoyed encouraging faith in those she met. Kay led Bible study at The Pavilion Assisted Living and was an eager participant in any activity held. She adored winning prizes and rarely missed a bingo session. She also loved working on jigsaw puzzles, or solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat, her parents, Louise “Marie” McKinzey Cryer and Albert “Pinky” Cryer. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. A memorial service and celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church, 4545 Wildcat Drive, Portland, Texas on June 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FUMC in memory of Mary “Kay” True or the charity of your choice.