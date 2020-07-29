SINTON - Mary Lou Galvan, 66, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
She had been formerly employed by Land’s Drive Inn and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Adolfo Galvan of Sinton; her sons, John Galvan of Taft, and Adolfo Galvan Jr. and Michael Galvan, both of Sinton; her daughter, Sonia (John) Martinez of Sinton; her brothers, Carlos Quintanilla, Ismael Quintanilla, Margarito Quintanilla and Gilbert Quintanilla, all of
Sinton; her sisters, Rose Mary Gonzales, Nelda Jean Molina,
Janie Quintanilla and Alice Quintanilla all of Sinton and Martina Wages of Fort Worth; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1,2020, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements and care were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
