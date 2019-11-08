Maximo T. Cuellar Sr., 85, of Edroy, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home in Edroy surrounded by his wife and family.
Mr. Cuellar was born May 12, 1934, in Edroy to Antonio and Maria de Jesus (Trigo) Cuellar. He was an incredibly hard-working man. As a young boy he worked in his family’s grocery store while attending Edroy Ward. On Nov. 8, 1952, he married his wife, Hortencia Morin in Tahoka. He retired from truck driving in the 90’s. He was community minded and helped by reading meters and cutting grass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio S. Cuellar and Maria de Jesus Trigo Cuellar.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Hortencia Morin Cuellar of Edroy; sons, Max (Sherry) Cuellar Jr. of Swansboro, North Carolina, Tony Cuellar of Brownwood, Ruben (Denise) Cuellar of Big Lake, Gus (Diana) Cuellar of Portland, Carlos (Emily) Cuellar of Corpus Christi, Arturo (Crystyl) Cuellar of Lakehills and Chris (Lilly) Cuellar of Odem; daughters, Diana (Wyman) Kelcy of Brownwood, Elda (Rey) Lopez of Edroy and Elsa (Scott) Canaan of Allen; grandchildren, Myranda Fowler, Kassandra Capetillo, Joey Cuellar, Brittany West, Claudia Cuellar, Dominic Cuellar, Tiffany Cuellar, April Martinez, Vanessa Cuellar, Gustavo Cuellar Jr., Roberto Garza, Diana Garza-Hernandez, Daniel Garza, Amy Johnson, Elda Lopez, Rey Lopez Jr., Jeff Lopez, Marissa Clark, Christopher Andrew, Darren Castillo, Dre Cano, Donnie Cano, Arturo Cuellar Jr., Justin Cuellar, Noe Ayala, Chloe Canaan, Emily Canaan, Chelsea Cuellar and Kayle Cuellar; 34 great-grandchildren; brother, Jose Angel Cuellar; and sisters, Dolores Sanchez, Inez Garcia, Amparo Benavidez and Leticia Cuellar.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Edroy. Burial to follow in Edroy Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joey Cuellar, Rey Lopez Jr., Art Cuellar Jr., Jeff Lopez, Gus Cuellar Jr. and Noe Ayala.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
