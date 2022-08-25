Melvin Henry Bartz of St. Paul, Texas went to be with his Lord at his home on August 24, 2022 at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving children.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosie Mae Bartz; son, James Henry Bartz; parents, Adolph and Mamie Bartz; stepmother, Cecil Bartz; grandson, Larry Wayne Thompson; son-in-law, Frank Bennett; brother, Marvin Bartz; and sister, Marilyn Roecker.
Melvin is survived by his children, Sandra Kay Coates of Sinton, Melvin Douglas Bartz (Deborah Ann Bartz) of St. Paul, and Debra Sue Bennett of Houston; sisters, Marjorie Bosanko, of Stockdale, and Marie Combs (Gary) of Florence. He also has 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Saturday, August 27th, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 405 W. Sinton St., Sinton, Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, 120 South McCall, Sinton, Texas. Interment will follow at Lamas Memorial Park in Taft, Texas.