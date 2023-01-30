On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, while surrounded by family, Merced Guzman Garcia died in San Antonio, Texas of natural causes.
Merced is survived by his loving wife Elodia Moreno Garcia; their children, Angelica Garcia (Eduardo) Sendejo, Jessica Garcia (Christopher) Gonzalez, Veronica Garcia (Timothy) Smith, and Erica Garcia (José) Dominguez; and brother Hector (Angela) Garcia. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Julio Guzman Garcia, Aurora Garcia Del Toro, Marta Garcia Jimenez, Alicia Garcia Garcia, and Belia Garcia; mother Hermenia Guzman Garcia, father Merced Benavides Garcia; and his loyal beagle dog Simón.
Merced was born on October 7, 1942 in San Patricio, Texas. He graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1962 and went on to attend Texas A&M University - Kingsville alongside his daughter Erica. He graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education before receiving a Master’s of Science in Educational Administration in 1992.
Merced first noticed Elodia Moreno in the 5th grade while living on the same street during childhood. The happy couple were wed on November 20th, 1962 and welcomed Angelica Garcia Sendejo in August 1963, twins Jessica Garcia Gonzalez and Veronica Garcia Smith in August 1965, and Erica Garcia Dominguez in October 1966. He also welcomed grandchildren Jessica René Smith (Benjamin) Van Winkle, Nicholas Adam Gonzalez, Rodolfo Jose Gonzalez, Zachary Ryan Allender, Christian Cicero (Alexa Soni) Gonzalez, Victoria Lauren Dominguez, Allison Rose Smith, Joshua Nicholas Flores, and Rebecca Laurel Dominguez; and great grandchildren Adalae Soni-Borsch, Gideon Benjamin Smith Van Winkle, Aliana Soni Gonzalez, and Gatlin Samuel Smith Van Winkle.
Merced, known as “Popo ‘’ to his grandchildren, was the captain of his football team and 1st chair trumpet in band at Gregory-Portland High School. He was a gifted guitarist and vocalist from a young age. His skills were wide and varied as he worked manually in the cotton fields before starting his career in the Texas Department of Safety as a Texas State Trooper, a Safety Director, and a Defensive Driving Instructor. He was also an Investigator for a law firm and an Emergency Management Coordinator. After obtaining his degrees, he worked in education as an elementary school teacher, a high school assistant principal, high school principal, and finally a school counselor. This was a position he held until his retirement.
During a time where it was unsafe to speak any language other than English in schools, Merced’s primary language was Spanish. Growing up, he was punished many times for speaking in his native tongue. Through the years he not only learned the English language, but became a master of it and used his skills to serve others. He used his bilingualism to translate the DPS manual into Spanish so that Americans who spoke exclusively Spanish could understand the requirements to acquire a driver’s license. During his career as a counselor in Cy-Fair ISD, he worked Saturdays teaching English to Spanish-speaking parents who wanted to volunteer in schools and support their children.
Described by his daughter Angelica as “her superhero,” Merced was committed to helping others and stood as a shining example of a civil servant to his communities and the myriad of people who loved and admired him.
A visitation service for Merced was held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary vigil at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Winsteads’ Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Drive Portland, TX. Mass was held at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 3210 SPID Corpus Christi, TX, followed by a burial at Gregory Cemetery at S. Gregory, Gregory, TX.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com