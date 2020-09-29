Michael Anthony Ruiz, of Sinton, 36, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
He was born on May 8, 1984, in Sinton, Texas, to Sandra Perez and Michael Ruiz.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Cano of Amarillo; his father, Michael Ruiz of Houston; his stepfather, David Joseph Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; his brother, David Joseph Rodriguez of California; his stepsister, Stephanie Ruiz of Humble; his maternal grandmother, Eva Adkins of Beeville and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Following the mass the family will have a visitation from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
