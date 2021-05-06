Miguel Barrientes Vicente, 59, of Mathis, Texas, passed away on May 3, 2021.
Mr. Vicente was born in Knox City, Texas on March 17, 1962, to Modesto Sr. and Martina Barrientes Vicente.
Miguel enjoyed collecting antiques, enjoyed music, loved the outdoors, loved all his nieces and nephews, always keep to himself.
He is preceded in death by his father, brother, Modesto Vicente Jr.
Miguel is survived by his mother, Martina Vicente of Mathis; brothers, Ernesto (Diana) Vicente of Houston, Robert (Teresa) Vicente; sisters, Amelia Vicente, Maria (Richard) Vicente, Becky (Javier) Brosig, all of Mathis.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Life Reach Fellowship, 110 San Patricio in Mathis with Pastor Isaias Villarreal officiating.
Treviño Funeral Home, Beeville