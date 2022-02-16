Tulia, Texas - Miguel Cruz was born in Taft, TX to Candido and Maria Cruz. He was one of 14 children.
On September 26, 1959, he married Irene Reyes at St. Michaels Church in Ralls, TX. They were married for almost 63 years. They were blessed with 4 children. Norma, Miguel Jr., Johnny, and Joe.
In 1962 they moved from Ralls to Tulia and joined St. Williams Church (later Church of the Holy Spirit). During this time, he served as an usher and other duties in the church. He was involved in many activities and events.
Miguel had always been a hard worker providing for his family in many ways. He loved to make people laugh and was always pulling jokes and tricks on the kids.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Candido and Maria Cruz; 12 siblings; his daughter, Norma; and son, Johnny.
He is survived by wife, Irene Cruz; sons, Miguel Jr. (wife, Cynthia), Joe (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren, Daniel Cruz (Kelly), Arianna Law (Josh), Anthony Cruz, Samantha Hernandez; and 3 great grandchildren, Riley, Kai, and Henley Rasnick. He is also survived by one of his siblings, Sister Maximina Cruz; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit with Father David Contreras officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
