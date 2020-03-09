Miguel “Mike” Padilla, 52, of Mathis, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Mr. Padilla was born April 30, 1967, in Sinton to Natalia Morales and Antonio Padilla Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brothers, Joel Padilla, Roel Padilla and Zeke (Elizabeth) Padilla; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Dobie Funeral Home. The funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis, followed by interment to Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
