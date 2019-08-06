Mike Ray Ramos, 67, of Taft, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Mr. Ramos was born June 5, 1952, in Sinton to Miguel and Irene Reyes Ramos. He had been employed as a pipefitter until his retirement and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Estella Ramos of Taft; son, Hunter Michael Ramos of Houston; daughters, Jeri Ann Flores of Taft, Sunshine Jenkins of Woodland, Washington, Casey Alisha Ramos-Zingraf of Pasadena and Brittany Cowley of Round Rock; brother, Melvin Ramos of Corpus Christi; sisters, Imelda Ramos Shane of Austin and Ileana Boren of New Mexico; and 13 grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
