Mildred F. Farek, 89, of Sinton, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Mrs. Farek was born July 11, 1930, in Rome, Mississippi, to Edward Lafayette Watts and Lori Ann (Davis) Watts. She was a homemaker and resident of Sinton since 1951 and mostly recently resided in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Joe Farek Jr., Archie Nelson and Glen Hyden; a son, Lonnie Farek; and a daughter, Rita Robinson.
Survivors include three sons, William (Sandy) Farek of Refugio, Jerry (Mary) Farek of Sinton and Jonathan Shane Farek of Corpus Christi; a stepson, Kenneth (Lavonne) Hyden of Gonzales; a daughter, Vera (Mark) Lookingbill of Corpus Christi; 15 grandchildren; and sisters, Frances Pressley of Sweetwater and Joy Turnage of North Carolina.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a chapel service at 10 o’clock. Burial will be in John J. Welder Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Paul.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
