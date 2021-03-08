“On the 8th day, God looked down on his planned Paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’” Paul Harvey
The Earth is weeping as it lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to too many souls to count. Monte Carroll Floerke of Taft left this world on Friday, March 5, 2021, doing what he does best – putting others first. He was born on May 22, 1957, to Max Million and Betty Carroll, and joined sister, Diane. Since the day he came into this world, his presence and heart was bigger than the room. A South Texas farmer by trade and deep in his soul, his biggest strength was caretaking. He cared for his land, for his family and for his neighbors. The outpouring of love, support and sheer devastation are a testament to Monte’s huge heart and kind soul; he was always ready and willing to do for others. He loved deep and he loved hard, but no love compared to the one he had for his soul mate and close family. He will be remembered for his gentle heart, strong morals and work ethic, and his larger than life persona.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pattie; one daughter, Lacey and son, Ben; granddaughter and light of his life, Polly; sister, Diane; his “Nanny” and second mother, Patsy; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ronnie; nieces and nephews, Keaton (Lyndi), Julie (Lori), Mike (Amanda), Kate (Harper) and Alexis; “adopted” grandkids Bryce, Kennedy, Kotton, HA, Taylee, Nolan, Remy and Teller; aunt P.D. and numerous cousins; and so many dear friends and family who are left with an emptiness without him here.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Betty; grandparents, James Clairmont and Anna Brooken Carroll, and Max August Floerke and Hattie Mary Schilhab; and his “Pancho”, second father, Frank McNamee. The world was a better place because of him, and his simple presence changed the lives of so many. He was one-of-a-kind – our loss on Earth is Heaven’s reward. There is indeed a family reunion above as Monte joins those who have passed before him.
Monte’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes at a viewing on Monday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. Monte will be laid to rest alongside his parents at a private burial at Taft Memorial Park. The family will join together with family and friends for a Memorial Service on Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Floerke Farm. A Dinner and Celebration of Life will follow the service.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.