Mr. Flavio Coronado Gutierrez, 81, of Mathis, Texas passed away on August 12, 2020.
He was born in Kennedy, Texas on November 8, 1938, to Miguel Garcia Gutierrez and Isabel Lozano Coronado. He was a pipeline worker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roberto Gutierrez, Raul Gutierrez, Ramiro Gutierrez, Egunio Gutierrez, Miguel Gutierrez and Antonio Gutierrez; and sister, Josefa G. Aguirre.
Flavio is survived by his loving wife, Margarita Gutierrez; daughters, Cristelia (Pedro) Cavazos and Maria Criselea (Daniel) Gaitan; sons, Juan David Gutierrez and Jose Flavio Gutierrez, all of Mathis, Texas.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Rev. Peter Thenan officiating. Burial to follow at Descanso Eterno # 2.
Pallbearers will be Ramiro Torres Jr., Juan David Gutierrez Jr., Donna Salazar, Ricardo Gaitan, Gaspar Torres and David Israel Gutierrez.
