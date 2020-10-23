Mr. Rodolfo Zamora, 76, of Mathis, Texas passed away on October 20, 2020.
He was born on August 10, 1944, in Mathis, Texas to Amado and Otila Zamora. He was a construction worker,
Mr. Zamora is survived by his children, Melva Barker, Ruben Barrera, Roel (Marilyn) Zamora, all of Lake Wales, Florida and Reynaldo (Jeri Bowen) Zamora Sr. of Dundee, Florida; estranged wife, Matilda Zamora of Lake Wales, Florida; siblings, Juan (Esmeralda) Zamora, Alicia Garcia and Irene Moreno, all of Mathis, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Maria (Nena) Valles, Josephine (Josie) Zamora and Pedro (Pete) Zamora and son-in-law, Brent Baker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home Beeville, Texas with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Mr. Zamora will lay in repose on Monday, October 26, 2020 with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Peter officiating. Burial to follow at Descanso Eterno #2 in Mathis, Texas.
Pallbearers are Michael Moreno, Juan Moreno, Jeremy Trevino, Mark Trevino, Augustine Aguilar Jr., Lorenzo Barrientez Sr., Mario Veliz and Kane Santos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.