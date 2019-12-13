Nadia Renae Galvan, 31, of Mathis, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Alice.
Ms. Galvan was born Oct. 5, 1988, in Corpus Christi to Nelda Garces and Milton Galvan Sr.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Camilla Galvan; a son, Aidan Rivera; brothers, Milton Galvan Jr., and Michael Christopher Galvan; grandparents, Benicio Garces, Victor Barajas Sr., Estella Galvan and Juan Galvan Sr.; and biological father, Milton Galvan Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew Rivera; her parents; Camilo and Nelda Barajas; daughters, Alexia Rodriguez, Arabella Rivas and Freya Lynn Rodriguez; sisters, Bianca Galvan- Hernandez, Melody (Joe) Martinez and Ariana Barajas; grandmothers, Maria Garces and Tomasita Barajas; two nieces; and a nephew.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Sandia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Marco Garces, Rick Deleon Jr., Marcus Garces, Adrian Pena, Efrain Pena, Christobal Ochoa IV and Steven Garces.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
