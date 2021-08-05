After a long battle with cancer, Nancy Curlee found peace and comfort in the loving arms of Jesus her Lord and Savior, on August 1, 2021.
Nancy was born October 9, 1938, to Walter and Gem Bass. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from W.B Ray High School where she was proud to be a majorette all four years.
Nancy attended Texas A&I College where she met Tom Curlee. They married August 30, 1958, and were inseparable almost 63 years. She wanted to teach children and received her BS Degree in elementary education at Lamar Tech in Beaumont, Texas. She held teaching positions in Beaumont, Bay City, and Portland where she taught first and then third graders. She loved her students and assured them they were the “Cream of the Crop”.
Nancy and Tom had 63 wonderful years together during which they were blessed in so many ways, including a loving family, wonderful relatives and many close friends. They were closing in on 48 years membership at First Baptist Church, Portland.
Nancy was a woman of strong faith (A Proverbs 31 wife). Daily readings included “Jesus Calling”. “God Is So Good” was a favorite expression as was “He Goes before Us in Ways We Do Not Know”. She always looked forward to her ladies Bible study. Her favorite Bible verse was Matthew 6:34.
She enjoyed decorating, cooking (especially baking bread and goodies for others), gardening, traveling, and shopping, but spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids was a priority.
Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Jay Curlee, and her parents, Walter and Gem Bass. Survivors include her husband Tom, and a daughter, Lisa Williams, Four grandchildren, Lauren Lambert, Rebecca Saunders (James), Joshua Lambert (Sarah), Rachel Snodgrass (Rance), 3 ½ great-granddaughters, sister Peggy Cox (Bob), In-Laws, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Words cannot express how much she was loved nor how much she will be missed. Memorials may be made to Africa Renewal Ministries.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM Friday, August 6th at First Baptist Church Portland. Visitation is at 6:00 to 8:00PM Thursday, August 5th at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland.
Arrangement are entrusted to Winsteads’ Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland, Texas 78374 (361) 643-6564 www.winstead’sfuneralhome.com