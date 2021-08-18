Ninfa Carranza Gonzales, 74, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ninfa’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jose Gonzales. She is survived by her son, Daniel Gonzales of Mathis; her daughters, Sylvia Gonzales and Erlinda Gonzales of Texas City and Janie Gonzales of Sinton; her grandchildren that she raised, Crystal Lopez, Billy Joe Lopez, Judy Lopez and Sara Lopez of Texas City; her brother, Fructoso Carranza of Sinton; and her sisters, Yolanda Aguilar and Jesusa Trujillo of Sinton; 18 grandchildren, 39 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
People attending the visitation must wear masks.