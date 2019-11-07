Our beloved Mother, NORMA EVELYN WOLFE, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Allen Thurmond Wolfe, her lifetime love, and grand daughter, Amy Michelle Wolfe, but is survived by all of her five (5) children, Brenda Arlene Gentry, Larry Allen Wolfe, Bryan Lynn Wolfe (Melissa), Stephen Ray Wolfe, and Terry Dale Wolfe; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Norma Evelyn Norrell, was born on April 6, 1928, to Carl and Beulah Norrell, in Corpus Christi, Texas, is also predeceased by her parents, one sister, and five brothers.
Norma Evelyn was a very beautiful person. She never had an unkind word for anyone, and offered incredible support and kindness to not just her immediate family, but to anyone that had the privilege to know her. She is the last of her family to survive, and we are faced with the loss of our Matriarch, and the loss of a generation, that is irreplaceable. Our loss is not easily explained with words.
Funeral services were held November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Goliad, Texas.
