Norma Longoria, 55, of Sandia, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Longoria was born Oct. 22, 1964, in Seagraves to Jose Javier and Rosa Garcia Longoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a son, Reyes (Cassandra) Arias; sisters, Priscilla Longoria Osornio and Corina Osornio; brother, Fabian Longoria; grandchildren, Eliazar Arias, Aaleyah Arias and Caylee Arias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Dobie Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, followed by interment at Sandia Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Abebrion Velasco, David Velasco Jr., Alfredo Osornio Jr., Joe Longoria, Abraham Osornio and Jose Guadalupe Osornio.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
