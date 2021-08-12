Oakes David Edwards Jr., 81, of Victoria, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2021 in Victoria. He was born to Pattie Welder Edwards and Oakes David Edwards. David attended Texas A&I University. Upon completion, he devoted the rest of his life to a successful ranching career, operating and managing the Edwards Ranch in Sinton. He served on the board of the First Victoria National Bank for 38 years. He was also a member of the Victoria Rotary Club and was currently serving as the secretary of the Victoria 100 Club.
David attended Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for athletics and excelled in la crosse, track and high jump. He took great satisfaction in sharing these exploits with his grandchildren. David was an expert yachtsman. In his youth, he competed in the Friday Races at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.
He loved music as well and was one of the best washtub bass players ever. Even those who knew him only in passing will remember him fondly as a true Renaissance man in a white buttoned down shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots who shared his cigars, the gentleman with the ready smile who told jokes, loved his chocolate candy and made strangers into friends.
David devoted his life to caring for others and serving his community. He was invariably the first to visit others in the hospital, to appear with a helping hand and to offer words of encouragement through life’s challenges. He believed strongly in family and embodied a “family first” mentality. He carried responsibility willingly, nobly and humbly. His outgoing and gregarious nature earned him nicknames from those who loved him. Most will remember him as Doggie, Uncle Doggie, Bopop, Mr. Friendly and Sweetie - by his loving wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pattie Welder Edwards and Oakes David Edwards, as well as his sister, Patricia Edwards Carson.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathleen Coleman Edwards; his children, Oakes David Edwards III and Jason Shely Edwards; step-children, Jacqueline Elizabeth Ballard, Kendall Arnim Young and Clinton Michael Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew Coleman Fischrupp, Dillon James Young, Jackson Dallas Young, Edward Dash Malynn, Darsie Chamberlain Malynn and Cal McCrea Malynn.
Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memorials can be directed to Victoria 100 Club, Victoria Rotary Club or Habitat for Humanity.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his community family, dearest friends, and his physician, Dr. Chris Lucci, for the love, support, care and prayers.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.