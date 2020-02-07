Odell H. Marciniak, 96, of Mathis, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Mrs. Marciniak was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Burton to Herman and Olga Haeber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alexander; sisters, Stella and Gloria; and brothers, Herman, Eric, Roland, Edgar, Max, Emmit, Ralph and Dorus.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (Doug) Marek; a son, Allen (Shirley) Marciniak; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
