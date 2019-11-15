Ofelia Gomez, 66, of Sinton, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Gomez was born Jan. 18, 1953 and had been employed as a housekeeper.
Survivors include her sons, Adelfino Gomez III, David (Paula) Gomez and Juan Carlos (Victoria) Gomez, all of Sinton; daughters, Melissa Gomez, Dora (Rene Jr.) Alicia Ramirez, Sophia (Antonio) Luna and Sonya (Michael) Alaniz, all of Sinton; brothers, Domingo Perez of Taft, Augustin Perez of Levelland, Jose Perez, Juan Chavez and Oscar Perez, all of Sinton; sisters, Simona Aguirre of Refugio, Estella Almaguer and Elida Osornio of Levelland, Alicia Ramos of Aransas Pass, Abelia Murataya of Sinton, Maria Gonzalez of Oklahoma, Adela Trevino of Odem, Susana Franco of Garland, Sylvia Fuentes of Princeton and Lupita Andrade of Sinton; and 18 grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. A funeral service waill be conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, with Rev. Roman Encinia officiating. Interment to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
