Ofelia L. Balderaz

Ofelia L. “Momo” Balderaz, 93, of Sinton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Balderaz was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Old San Patricio to Teodoro and Mercedes (Benavidez) Longoria. She was formerly employed at Emerald Beach Holday Inn in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alonzo Balderaz; daughters, Delia DeLeon and Mercedes Perez; and sisters, Tomasa Martinez and Francisca Torres.
Survivors include two daughters, Emma (Martin) Martinez of Bastrop and Janie (Henry) Galvez of Sinton; sons, Tony Balderaz of North Carolina, Mateo (Sandra) Balderaz, Oscar Balderaz and Paul (Belinda) Balderaz, all of Alvin, and Eddie Balderaz and Roy (Telma) Balderaz, both of Sinton; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Salone, Kenny Salone, Paul Salone Jr., Malcolm Stewart, Wally DeLeon and Nathan Balderaz.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
