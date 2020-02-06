Ofelia Montes (Fela) Villalobos, age 72, of Whitney, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Hill Apostolic Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Alfredo Montes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory in Hillsboro. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.
Ofelia was born on January 15, 1948 in Taft, Texas, the daughter of Juan and Amelia (Olivarez) Montes. She was united in marriage on December 9, 1967 to Albert Q. Villalobos, Jr. Ofelia was a member of the Hill Apostolic Church of Hillsboro. She worked as a cook for the hospital, and she was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her father, Juan Montes; sister, Norma; and brother, Julio.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Villalobos, Jr.; her mother, Amelia Montes; children, Patricia Villalobos, John Albert Villalobos and wife Pristina, Desiree Villalobos, Xavier John Carnell, and Geonni Sean Garcia; brothers, John Montes and wife Rosa, Armando Montes and wife Paula, and Robert Montes and wife Rebecca; sister, Elida Flores and husband Isais; grandchildren, Brianna, Isaiah, Mariah, John Albert, Jr. (A.J.), Jordan, and Krista; great-grandchildren, Drake Garcia, Liam Sanchez, Lelani Sanchez, and Karson Gonzalez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.