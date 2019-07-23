Ofilia G. Moreno, 73, of Mathis, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Mrs. Moreno was born Jan. 30, 1946, in Victoria to Octaviano and Adelmira Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Odilia Franco.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jesus Moreno; three children, Mario (Emma) Moreno, Jessica Moreno and Hermelinda Cantu; brothers, Roberto (Amelia) Gonzales and Bonifacio (Milo) Garza; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
There are no services at this time.
A guestbook is available at trevinofuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Trevino Funeral Home, Alice.
