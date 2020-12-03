Olga Delia Ganceres, 64, of Mathis, Texas entered eternal rest on November 28, 2020.
She was born on February 1, 1956 in Beeville, Texas to Jose F. Ganceres and Refugia Fonseca. She was a Beautician.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Olga is survived by her siblings, Ida Fowler of Missouri, Dubelia Salinas of Mathis, Texas, Petra Daughenbaugh (Dewayne Maresh of San Antonio, Texas, Ruben R. Ganceres and Juan J. Ganceres of Mathis, Texas; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The recitation of the rosary to followed at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis, Texas with Father Peter Thenan officiating. Burial followed at Descansco Eterno # 2.
