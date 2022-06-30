Olivia Soliz Trevino, a faithful servant of the Lord went to heaven on June 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 15, 1935, to Prajedes and Isabel Soliz in George West, Texas. She was a faithful wife to Chon Trevino Sr. who she married on June 6, 1959. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Olivia was a loving and dedicated mother to 6 children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chon Trevino Sr.
Survivors include her children Diana (Johnny) Rodriguez, Chon Jr (Elena) Trevino, Ruben (Margie) Trevino, Prajedes (Monica) Trevino, Isabel (Erik) Wurl, Janie (Daniel) Villarreal. She delighted in and adored all of her 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her.
Olivia was a lifelong resident of Mathis and a faithful servant to the Lord. She had a dedicated love and passion for the things of the Lord. For many years she served in the nursery and women’s ministry. Olivia loved attending church services, prayer meetings, women’s conferences, tent revivals, and worship concerts. She also had a love for the outdoors whether it was planting flowers or simply watering her grass. However her heart was dedicated to always being in the house of the Lord.
Visitation for Olivia will be held on Friday, July 1st from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis. A prayer service will follow at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday July 2nd at 10:00 a.m., doors will open at 9:00 a.m., also at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis. The burial will follow and take place at Descanso Eterno 2 in Mathis.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home