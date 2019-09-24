Oralia “Lala” Terry died September 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness, in Plano, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Terry and son, Jimmy Ray Terry, Jr. of Plano. Jim and Lala were wed on April 23, 1966. They lived in and around the Coastal Bend – primarily in Sinton and Aransas Pass from 1968 to 1985 when they moved back to Plano.
Lala was born to Josefina Garcia Alaniz and Juan Alaniz in Goliad, Texas on March 1, 1934. She was the eldest of nine children. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Lucio Alaniz, Silviano Alaniz and Jose Luis Alaniz, all of Sinton and Alfredo Alaniz of Stanton; and sisters, Amelia Alaniz and Modesta Morris of Sinton. She is also survived by her sister, Juana “Janie” Alaniz (Joe) Juantos and brother, Juan “Kan” Alaniz, both of Midland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.